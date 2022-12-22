Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently:

12/16/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $86.00.

11/22/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $83.00.

11/15/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 51,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,164. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

