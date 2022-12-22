Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) recently:
- 12/16/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/9/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/6/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/30/2022 – Activision Blizzard was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.
- 11/28/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $86.00.
- 11/22/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2022 – Activision Blizzard had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $83.00.
- 11/15/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/10/2022 – Activision Blizzard was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %
Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.62. 51,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,164. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.99 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.