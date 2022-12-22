Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.