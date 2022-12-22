Adam K. Peterson Buys 1,464 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 1,464 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 241,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,525. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $332.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.31. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

RMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.