Adeola Olaniyan Sells 1,028 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carriage Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,547,000 after buying an additional 59,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Carriage Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 946,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.