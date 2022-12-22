Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,759.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,909.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,257. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $354.66. The company has a market cap of $156.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

