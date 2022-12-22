Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $138.62

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.62 and last traded at $138.90, with a volume of 7155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

