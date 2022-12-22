Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.47. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.98 and a 52 week high of C$12.19.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

