AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 404,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 42.3% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.