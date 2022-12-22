Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.79.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Affirm by 3.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 32.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 39.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 7.9% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

