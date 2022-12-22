Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s 7th Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 2.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

