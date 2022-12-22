Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00115878 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00197560 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036486 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

