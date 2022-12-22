Aion Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $784,603.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00115593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00199056 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053467 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.