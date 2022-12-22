Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.77 and traded as low as C$18.73. Air Canada shares last traded at C$19.42, with a volume of 3,656,408 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AC shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.15.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.20.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.93 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at C$404,302.30. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at C$404,302.30. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,675.05. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $937,909.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.