Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

NYSE ALB traded down $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $226.53. 30,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,914. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

