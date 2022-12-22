Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. 13,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,881. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

