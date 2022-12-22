Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $50.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070254 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053430 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004247 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,774,534 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,576,405 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Algorand Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.
