Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $50.55 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Algorand has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $50.55 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022275 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,356,774,534 coins and its circulating supply is 7,134,576,405 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

