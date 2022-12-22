Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO) Insider Roderick McIllree Purchases 10,000,000 Shares

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £4,900,000 ($5,952,380.95).

Alien Metals Stock Performance

UFO stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. Alien Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

