Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO) Insider Roderick McIllree Purchases 10,000,000 Shares

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) insider Roderick McIllree purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £4,900,000 ($5,952,380.95).
Alien Metals Stock Performance
UFO stock opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.53 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. Alien Metals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Alien Metals Company Profile
