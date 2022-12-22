Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.63

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.63 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 2058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

