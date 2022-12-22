Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.63

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.63 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 2058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
