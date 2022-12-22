Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 412,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

