AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Shares Up 0.1%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.20 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 7,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZBJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter worth $303,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF during the third quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF by 187.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,566 shares during the period.

