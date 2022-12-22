Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.57.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
