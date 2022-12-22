Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

