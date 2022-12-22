Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of MS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 126,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

