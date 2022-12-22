Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 188.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.35 on Thursday, reaching $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,246,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

