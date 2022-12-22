Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,927. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

