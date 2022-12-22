Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $42.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.31. 56,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.59 and a 200-day moving average of $435.40. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

