Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.67 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

