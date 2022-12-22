American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 20,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

American Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.

About American Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.