American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 1.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.21. Approximately 20,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
American Finance Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.85.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
