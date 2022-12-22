American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Amyris by 10.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amyris by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amyris by 8.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 23.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

AMRS traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 70,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $686.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $71.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

