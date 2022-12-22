American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,302,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 139,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 81,535 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.