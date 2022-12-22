American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $891,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562 over the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

