American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 111,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,438,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 326.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

DAL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. 55,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

