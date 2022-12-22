American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 93,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 41,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.