American Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

RDVY stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,105. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.