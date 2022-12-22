Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Up 0.6 %

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.60.

Amgen stock opened at $266.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

