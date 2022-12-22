Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Shares Down 0.3%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 10,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 65,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 89.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter.

