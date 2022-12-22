Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/15/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($54.66) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,900 ($47.38) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($55.88) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/8/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/5/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($42.52) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/1/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,900 ($47.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/9/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/31/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,280 ($51.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,300 ($52.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/27/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,600 ($43.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,170 ($38.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Unilever Stock Performance

LON ULVR traded down GBX 3.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,221.96 ($51.29). The company had a trading volume of 2,039,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £107.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,165.11. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.62). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,047.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,943.41.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 37.22 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

