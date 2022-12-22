Analysts Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) PT at $163.25

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLGZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 157 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 155 to CHF 160 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.