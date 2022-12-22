Analysts Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $52.75

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Progress Software Stock Up 1.7 %

PRGS stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Progress Software by 23.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

