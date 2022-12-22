Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target at $25.50

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNO opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,194,000 after buying an additional 1,267,078 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after buying an additional 773,547 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.