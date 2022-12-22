Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $15.25

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,065 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,216,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 957,661 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

