Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) recently:

12/20/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00.

12/13/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Zebra Technologies is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Zebra Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/3/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $485.00 to $445.00.

11/2/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Zebra Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $300.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

ZBRA traded down $5.70 on Thursday, hitting $245.14. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.49. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $609.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

