Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $9.48 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Ankr has a market capitalization of $165.61 million and $9.48 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014415 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00224716 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01749233 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $10,729,717.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.