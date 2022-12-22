Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Hits $1,220.01 on Major Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $129,941.15 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,220.01 or 0.07249641 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001861 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $848.02 or 0.05046900 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00499989 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,977.73 or 0.29624622 BTC.
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile
Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.
