Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NLY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.