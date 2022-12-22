Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NLY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

