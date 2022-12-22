Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NLY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

