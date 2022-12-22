ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $19,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after buying an additional 517,220 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $241.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

