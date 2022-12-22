Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.62

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.62 and last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Anterix Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,273.99% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Anterix

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $301,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $301,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,531 shares of company stock valued at $345,451. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Anterix by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Anterix by 40.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Anterix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Anterix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.