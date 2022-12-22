Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Position Boosted by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned 0.07% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANZU remained flat at $9.98 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,303. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

