ApeCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00021387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $96.71 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
