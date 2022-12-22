Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

