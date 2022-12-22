Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.99

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.99 and last traded at $33.22, with a volume of 1579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Appian Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

Insider Transactions at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,946,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,731 shares of company stock worth $10,784,035 and have sold 7,786 shares worth $275,579. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

